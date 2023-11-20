 MP: Man Drowns While Taking Bath In Narmada River In Dhar As Onlookers Stand Silent; Shocking Video Surfaces
The incident has been captured on CCTV footage which showed that he shouted for help but the crowd watched him drown.

Updated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 09:49 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A man drowned in the Narmada River on Sunday while taking a bath in Shitalamata Ghat in Dhar district. The crowd watched the man drowning, but no one came to his help. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV footage.

The whole incident is reported from Dharampuri region of Dhar district. A man was taking a bath on Shitalamata Ghat when he slipped into deep waters. The incident has been captured on CCTV footage which showed that he shouted for help but the crowd watched him drowning.

Later, when efforts to locate him proved fruitless, locals informed the police followed by a search by the authorities. Police then launched a rescue operation.

Despite the team’s best efforts, it took them two days to retrieve the victim’s body from the river on Monday.

Dharampuri station in-charge Rajesh Kansana said that the body was recovered on the next day (Monday) and sent for autopsy. A case was registered. Further probe is underway to find the identity of the deceased person.

A similar incident was reported from Ujjain on Saturday where SDRF soldiers posted at Ramghat rescued many persons from drowning. During the rescue, a seven-year-old boy was found near the Aarti site at Ramghat. When searched, his sister Radhika was drowning while taking a bath with him.

