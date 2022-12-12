MP: Man drags Indore cop on car bonnet for 4 kms; police recover pistol & revolver after arresting him (Watch Video)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a weapon-loaded car tried to run over a policeman after breaking the signal. The incident caught on camera showed constable Shiv Singh on the bonnet of the car.

The incident took place at Satya Sai intersection, where traffic head constable Shiv Singh Chouhan (50) waved down the car to stop after seeing the driver talking on the mobile phone while driving. The accused infuriated over being asked to pay the dragged the cop for about 4 km on the bonnet.

Narrating the incident, Chouhan said, "While on duty at Satya Sai Square, I stopped a car as the driver was talking on the mobile phone while driving. When I told him that he would have to pay a fine for breaking the rule, he refused and threatened to run me over." When the accused started driving the car, Chouhan said he climbed on the bonnet, but the former did not stop for about 4 km until the police intercepted and forced the vehicle to stop near Lasudia police station.

"The accused tried to make me fall off by applying the brakes suddenly. He also drove the car very close to other vehicles on the road, but I held on tightly," Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, Subedar Surendra Singh started chaisng the car on his motorcycle and saw that the car passing through Lasudia. He was caught at Lasudia police station.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After being caught, he was not coming out of the car, then the station in charge had to intervene and pull him out. Two weapons - a pistol and a revolver were found in the car. The accused claimed they are licensed.

The accused driver was arrested under sections 279 (rash driving), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to on duty public servant) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Lasudia police station sub-inspector RS Dandotia said.

(With additional information from PTI)

Read Also Indore ragging case: Lady cop poses as fresher to crack case at medical college