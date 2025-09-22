Support The Noble Cause Of Indore, Say No To Car On Monday To Ease Traffic And Lower Air Pollution |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like the previous two years, Indore is going to again observe “No Car Day” to ease traffic and lower air pollution level in the city on Monday.

While Indore Municipal Corporation has called upon people not to use their private cars and opt for public transport, the stretch from Geeta Bhawan to Palasia has been designated as “a car-free zone” for the day.

The initiative aims to encourage citizens to switch from private vehicles to eco-friendly alternatives such as bicycles, public transport and walking.

The campaign has already delivered remarkable results in previous years. In 2023, the city recorded a saving of 80,000 liters of fuel and an 18 per cent improvement in air quality.

That year, city leaders—including collector Dr Ilayaraja T, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, then police commissioner Makrand Deuskar, and then municipal commissioner Harshika Singh—set an example by avoiding the use of cars themselves.

In 2024, the campaign expanded with painting competitions, mascot launches and musical events, resulting in a saving of 150,000 liters of fuel and a 38 per cent improvement in air quality. The initiative has since grown into a public movement embraced by citizens across the city.

For this year, the programme has been designed to be even more engaging. On the eve of “No Car Day”, the popular Chhappan Dukaan area hosted a musical evening where officials and traffic heroes appealed to citizens to support the cause.

On Monday morning, a cyclothon will be organised from Palasia to Rajwada and back, with participation from officials, public representatives and large groups of citizens.

The day will also feature a live painting competition and various cultural activities along the Geeta Bhawan–Palasia stretch.

As per information, around 4.20 lakh cars and nearly 4,000 taxis operate daily in Indore, contributing significantly to the city's environmental footprint. The mayor has urged citizens to actively participate in the initiative.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said, "I appeal to everyone to avoid using cars on September 22 and be part of this movement for a cleaner, pollution-free Indore. Our collective efforts today will ensure clean air and a healthier future for the coming generations."

FP View

The mayor's call for a ‘No Car Day’ should not only be welcomed by citizens but embraced wholeheartedly. Small initiatives like these, when practiced occasionally, can evolve into habits that encourage the use of public transport, which has numerous benefits.

From reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality to lightening the financial burden on individuals and saving fuel, such efforts make a significant impact. Most importantly, the city enjoys a respite from chaotic traffic, even if just for a day.

Free Press fully supports this initiative and urges residents to say ‘no to personal cars’ and opt for public transportation. Remember, sometimes small changes lead to big results.