 Support The Noble Cause Of Indore, Say No To Car On Monday To Ease Traffic And Lower Air Pollution
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSupport The Noble Cause Of Indore, Say No To Car On Monday To Ease Traffic And Lower Air Pollution

Support The Noble Cause Of Indore, Say No To Car On Monday To Ease Traffic And Lower Air Pollution

The initiative aims to encourage citizens to switch from private vehicles to eco-friendly alternatives

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
Support The Noble Cause Of Indore, Say No To Car On Monday To Ease Traffic And Lower Air Pollution |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like the previous two years, Indore is going to again observe “No Car Day” to ease traffic and lower air pollution level in the city on Monday.

While Indore Municipal Corporation has called upon people not to use their private cars and opt for public transport, the stretch from Geeta Bhawan to Palasia has been designated as “a car-free zone” for the day.

The initiative aims to encourage citizens to switch from private vehicles to eco-friendly alternatives such as bicycles, public transport and walking.

The campaign has already delivered remarkable results in previous years. In 2023, the city recorded a saving of 80,000 liters of fuel and an 18 per cent improvement in air quality.

FPJ Shorts
'Umpires Can Make Mistakes': Salman Agha Reflects On Fakhar Zaman's Controversial Decision During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
'Umpires Can Make Mistakes': Salman Agha Reflects On Fakhar Zaman's Controversial Decision During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
'This Is Not A Rivalry Anymore': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Brutal Reality Check Post IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video 
'This Is Not A Rivalry Anymore': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Brutal Reality Check Post IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video 
'Kohli, Kohli!': Dubai Crowd Trolls Haris Rauf With Virat Kohli Chant As The Pakistan Pacer Fields Near Boundary Line During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Match; Video 
'Kohli, Kohli!': Dubai Crowd Trolls Haris Rauf With Virat Kohli Chant As The Pakistan Pacer Fields Near Boundary Line During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Match; Video 
'I Did Not Like It At All': Abhishek Sharma Fires Back On Pakistan's Sledging During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 Match; Video
'I Did Not Like It At All': Abhishek Sharma Fires Back On Pakistan's Sledging During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup Super 4 Match; Video
Read Also
Indore: Congress ignored tribal icons like Tantya Bhil and glorified only Nehru-Gandhi family, says...
article-image

That year, city leaders—including collector Dr Ilayaraja T, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, then police commissioner Makrand Deuskar, and then municipal commissioner Harshika Singh—set an example by avoiding the use of cars themselves.

In 2024, the campaign expanded with painting competitions, mascot launches and musical events, resulting in a saving of 150,000 liters of fuel and a 38 per cent improvement in air quality. The initiative has since grown into a public movement embraced by citizens across the city.

For this year, the programme has been designed to be even more engaging. On the eve of “No Car Day”, the popular Chhappan Dukaan area hosted a musical evening where officials and traffic heroes appealed to citizens to support the cause.

On Monday morning, a cyclothon will be organised from Palasia to Rajwada and back, with participation from officials, public representatives and large groups of citizens.

The day will also feature a live painting competition and various cultural activities along the Geeta Bhawan–Palasia stretch.

As per information, around 4.20 lakh cars and nearly 4,000 taxis operate daily in Indore, contributing significantly to the city's environmental footprint. The mayor has urged citizens to actively participate in the initiative.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said, "I appeal to everyone to avoid using cars on September 22 and be part of this movement for a cleaner, pollution-free Indore. Our collective efforts today will ensure clean air and a healthier future for the coming generations."

FP View

The mayor's call for a ‘No Car Day’ should not only be welcomed by citizens but embraced wholeheartedly. Small initiatives like these, when practiced occasionally, can evolve into habits that encourage the use of public transport, which has numerous benefits.

From reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality to lightening the financial burden on individuals and saving fuel, such efforts make a significant impact. Most importantly, the city enjoys a respite from chaotic traffic, even if just for a day.

Free Press fully supports this initiative and urges residents to say ‘no to personal cars’ and opt for public transportation. Remember, sometimes small changes lead to big results.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Support The Noble Cause Of Indore, Say No To Car On Monday To Ease Traffic And Lower Air Pollution

Support The Noble Cause Of Indore, Say No To Car On Monday To Ease Traffic And Lower Air Pollution

IIM Indore Develops Scale To Measure Negative Social Media Ties

IIM Indore Develops Scale To Measure Negative Social Media Ties

Construction Material Should Not Lie Outside Building: Says Indore Municipal Commissioner Dilip...

Construction Material Should Not Lie Outside Building: Says Indore Municipal Commissioner Dilip...

Indore Updates: 153 Booked For Drunk Driving; Mechanic Dies In Accident While Installing Lift;...

Indore Updates: 153 Booked For Drunk Driving; Mechanic Dies In Accident While Installing Lift;...

Indore: Car Being Used Sans Registration Number For Two Years; Seized

Indore: Car Being Used Sans Registration Number For Two Years; Seized