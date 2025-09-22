Two Arrested In Indore For Duping, Robbing Jewellery Showroom Employee | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two con men were arrested from Gwalior while they were fleeing after duping and robbing the employee of a renowned jewellery showroom here, police said on Sunday.

One of the accused had contacted the employees of two showrooms, saying that he was disabled and unable to reach the shop to buy jewellery.

When the employee of one of the showrooms reached his place, the accused and his accomplice managed to flee with the ornaments on the pretext of showing them to their sister-in-law on the lower floor.

According to the DCP (zone-2) Kumar Pratik, Pawan Kumar Chouhan from Jhanjaria Jewellers lodged a complaint that he had received a call from one Keval Gupta on Friday. The caller told him that he was a divyang and unable to reach the showroom.

He later said that he was a valued customer of the showroom and called him to his rented flat in Pinnacle Dreams in the Nipania area. When the complainant reached there, the accused told him that he was the flat owner and his sister-in-law lived in the flat on the lower floor.

He later said that he wanted to see the jewellery. The complainant was sure that the accused could not flee as he was a divyang but the accused went downstairs using the lift and fled with his accomplice, taking the jewellery worth Rs 10.5 lakh. The complainant tried to stop the duo but one of the accused pushed him.

A team led by ACP (Vijay Nagar) Aditya Patle was formed to arrest the accused. During the investigation, the team managed to gather information about the cab driver and found that he had dropped the duo near Omaxe City on Bypass Road. After that the accused had fled towards Dewas in another car. The driver of another car informed the police that he had dropped them to Bhopal railway station.

The accused were discussing going to Delhi in Shatabdi Express. The police tracked the train and found its location in Gwalior. With the help of DSP (rail) Jyoti Sharma, the Gwalior GRP officials were contacted and the details of the accused were sent to them for the arrest.

The GRP police managed to arrest the accused from the last coach of the train and they later handed over the accused to the Lasudia police station staff.

Accused had booked room through Airbnb

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Vishal Shera, a resident of west Delhi and Pramod Sen, resident of Kasganj in UP. During questioning, the accused allegedly informed the police that they had booked the flat using Airbnb and had told the jewellery showroom owner that they owned the flat.

They had contacted another jewellery showroom as well and its employees had also reached the flat but by then the accused had fled. Two gold chains and two gold bangles worth Rs 10.50 lakh were recovered from the accused and they were being questioned further, said police.