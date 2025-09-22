 Construction Material Should Not Lie Outside Building: Says Indore Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav
He instructed all building officers and inspectors to ensure that roads remain clear

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:32 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav on Sunday came down heavily on builders for allowing construction material to spill over onto roads, causing traffic disruptions.

He instructed all building officers and inspectors to ensure that roads remain clear and front areas of under-construction buildings are kept open without any encroachments.

The instructions were given during surprise inspections carried out by Yadav across several areas of the city, including the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Park, Agarwal Nagar, Bhanwar Kuan, Janaki Nagar, Sapna Sangeeta Road, Navlakha and IT Square GTS.

He specifically ordered the removal of tin sheds erected for watchmen outside construction sites in Agarwal Nagar that were obstructing traffic flow.

During the visit to the Regional Park, Yadav expressed dissatisfaction over poor cleanliness and reprimanded inspector Mangal Chauhan, directing him to strengthen sanitation arrangements. He also instructed that non-performing employees be removed.

At Janaki Nagar, he reviewed the newly built gazebo in the local park and expressed anguish over the narrow width of stone benches—just nine inches—making them uncomfortable for citizens.

He directed the sub-engineer to increase the width for public convenience and ordered proper arrangement of blocks on the pathways. He also discussed with residents the idea of forming a local committee to adopt and maintain the park.

At Sapna Sangeeta Road and Old Agarwal Nagar, Yadav directed the removal of walls and ramps encroaching on the mandatory setback area of under-construction buildings. He emphasized that adequate parking space and citizens’ convenience must remain a priority, warning officials to take strict action against violations.

Inspecting the IT Square, the commissioner reviewed the waste collection process, inquiring about the number of vehicles, capacity and the inflow of garbage from different areas. He also instructed timely removal of green waste.

