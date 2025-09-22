Indore Updates: 153 Booked For Drunk Driving; Mechanic Dies In Accident While Installing Lift; Family Of Raja Raghuwanshi Celebrates His Birthday

Indore Updates: 153 Booked For Drunk Driving; Lift Mechanic Dies In Accident While Installing Lift; Family Of Raja Raghuwanshi Celebrates His Birthday | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To control crime in the city, police carried out a massive combing patrol and checking drive from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

During the drive, about 1220 criminals and antisocial elements were checked, out of which legal action was taken against 559. More than 311 warrants, including permanent, arrest, and bail warrants, were served, and 121 summons were executed.

Action was also taken against 153 drunk drivers under the Motor Vehicles Act 1985 while 23 cases of drinking in public places were registered. Preventive action was taken against 72 habitual criminals while 661 others including goons, thieves, robbers, and offenders under NSA and district externment, were brought under watch.

Lift mechanic dies in accident while installing lift

A 22-year-old mechanic, Krishna Pal, resident of Nandbagh Colony, reportedly died in an accident while installing a lift in Bhanwarkuan area, police said on Sunday.

He worked for a private company and was setting a gearbox in a three-story building in Palda when the machine suddenly fell on him. He suffered severe injuries, including heavy bleeding from his private parts. His colleague rushed him to hospital in a company vehicle but he died during treatment. Krishna was originally from Kotra, Bihar and lived in the city in a rented house with a friend. Police have started an investigation into the case.

Family of Raja Raghuwanshi celebrates his birthday

With heavy hearts, the family members of Raja Raghuwanshi, whose murder made headlines across the country, celebrated his birthday on Sunday in his memory. They placed his photo, prayed for his soul, and distributed items to poor children. His mother, Uma Raghuwanshi, said the family always celebrated Raja’s birthday with joy, cooking his favorite dishes and later giving essentials to needy children.

She said, “We never thought last year would be his final birthday with us. Sonam has destroyed our happiness.” Raja was also a cricket lover. The family demanded strict punishment for all five accused, including his wife Sonam and her lover, who are in jail.

A 790-page chargesheet has been filed in court. His brother Vipin has even hired a lawyer in Shillong for legal guidance. The family continues to wait for justice and seeks life imprisonment or death penalty for the accused.