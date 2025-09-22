IIM Indore Develops Scale To Measure Negative Social Media Ties

IIM Indore | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management has developed the first validated scale to measure negative social media ties, online connections that result in adverse consequences for individuals.

A recently published study in Psychological Trauma: Theory, Research, Practice and Policy, IIM Indore faculty member Dr Jatin Pandey’s work has provided a much-needed framework to assess the darker side of digital interactions and their impact on well-being.

Negative social media ties, unlike the supportive relationships that typically dominate discussions of social networks, involve harmful virtual engagements such as cyberbullying, trolling, exclusion and hostile comparisons.

These ties can erode mental health, increase feelings of isolation and lower life satisfaction. With social media deeply embedded in professional and organisational life, Pandey’s study has brought forward an instrument that enables managers and policymakers to better understand, identify and address such harmful dynamics.

“The scale was developed through a multi-stage process of item generation, expert validation, exploratory and confirmatory factor analyses, and regression testing.

The final instrument is an 11-item unidimensional scale that demonstrates strong psychometric properties. Its predictive validity was established by showing that individuals with stronger mental health report fewer negative social media ties, and that exposure to such ties significantly reduces overall life satisfaction,” Pandey said.

For managers, the implications of this research are significant. Negative social media ties are not confined to personal spaces but increasingly spill into professional settings.

Employees’ engagement on platforms such as LinkedIn, WhatsApp or internal digital communities exposes them to interactions that may damage morale, productivity and team cohesion. Left unchecked, such adverse online experiences can translate into lower workplace satisfaction, heightened stress, and diminished organisational commitment.

By using the newly developed scale, organisations can actively assess the prevalence of negative social media ties among their workforce. The tool allows managers to gauge the extent of virtual hostility employees face, and to identify groups or individuals more vulnerable to such experiences. In doing so, firms can design targeted interventions, ranging from digital well-being programmes and online conduct training to counseling and support systems that reduce the psychological burden of harmful online interactions.

The scale also holds value for leadership in strengthening organisational policies around social media use. With remote work and digital collaboration becoming increasingly common, the boundaries between professional and personal online networks have blurred. Managers can adopt insights from the scale to craft guidelines that encourage constructive online engagement, mitigate conflict, and create healthier digital communication environments. In this way, the study not only enriches academic literature but also offers actionable strategies for workplace well-being and resilience.

Furthermore, the findings carry implications for corporate social responsibility and employer branding. Firms that proactively address the challenges of negative online ties can position themselves as forward-looking, employee-centric organisations. This approach can enhance retention, attract talent, and build reputations as employers who prioritise both performance and holistic employee welfare.

“In a landscape where social media increasingly shapes organisational dynamics, this study provides managers with a diagnostic tool to anticipate risks, foster supportive networks, and design evidence-based policies. The scale is thus not merely an academic contribution but a practical resource for organisations navigating the complexities of digital communication,” Pandey said.