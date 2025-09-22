 JAYS Protest At Indore's MY Hospital Over Infamous Rat-Bite Incident
The protest began around noon when JAYS workers gathered at the hospital gate and raised slogans against the administration

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:12 AM IST
JAYS Protest At MY Hospital Over Infamous Rat-Bite Incident | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Anger over the infamous rat bite incident at MY Hospital refuses to die down. On Sunday, members of Jai AdivasiYuva Shakti (JAYS) staged a protest at the hospital gates, demanding the suspension of the dean, superintendent, and other responsible officials, along with registration of a case of culpable homicide against them.

The protest began around noon when JAYS workers gathered at the hospital gate and raised slogans against the administration. Holding placards, they alleged that negligence by the hospital management endangered the lives of newborn babies.

“This movement is not just about seeking justice but also about fixing accountability in the healthcare system,”Mujalda added. dean Dr Arvind Ghanghoria and SDM Pradeep Soni arrived at the hospital to calm down the protestors but JAYS workers asserted that their phased agitation would continue until their demands are fulfilled.

