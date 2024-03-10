MP: Man Cooks Up Robbery Story To Hide Murder; Arrested

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Kukshi police claimed to have solved a murder case with the arrest of the accused, who tried to mislead the investigation with a fake robbery narrative. The incident, which took place on Saturday at 9:30 pm in Pipliya Valley, 2 kms ahead of the Nisarpur outpost, resulted in the death of one person identified as Shiv, 24, of Sirsi under the Manawar police station. According to the complainant, Vikas, 23, of Ganpur under the Kukshi police station, he, Shiv, and the arrested accused, Rahul, 23, of Sirsi, went to the valley from Nisarpur towards Barwani Road around 8 pm.

While they were sitting together, Rahul sent Vikas to get omelettes. Upon return, Vikas found an injured Shiv lying unconscious. Initially, Rahul claimed that some miscreants had attacked them, resulting in Shiv's injuries and later his death in the hospital. Following a complaint, the police registered a case under sections 302 and 307 of the IPC at the Kukshi police station and launched an investigation.

Through meticulous investigation and analysis of technical evidence, the police grew suspicious of Rahul's involvement. Despite initially misleading the police with a robbery story, Rahul eventually confessed to the crime during intense interrogation. Rahul was arrested and crucial evidence, including blood-stained stones and Rahul's shirt, which he had hidden after the incident was seized. Rahul revealed that his motive for the murder was Shiv's success in his MP Online kiosk and alleged disrespectful comments about his girlfriend. Further investigation into the matter was launched.