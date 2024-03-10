Indore: Mastermind Among Six Held For Dacoity | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Kanadiya police arrested seven people for allegedly planning a dacoity while six of them were involved in the dacoity that took place at a Band owner’s home on February 10, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Sohan Dodve from Dhar district, Sunil Gehlod, Bisan Bamniya, Rajesh Singare, Sadan Medha, Sohan Bamniya and AalamDodve.

All, except Sohan Bamniya, were involved in the dacoity that took place at a band owner’s home in Kanadiya police station area on February 11. The gang, led by Sohan Dodve, comprises of 11 members. The police have arrested six of them, while others are still on the run. Sohan Dodve, the mastermind, has a history of involvement in 17 criminal cases and Aalam has been previously booked in 23 criminal cases.

Ten members hail from Dhar, while one, identified as Sumit hails from Tulsi Nagar in Indore who provided information to the gang about nearby areas and targeted houses. DCP Zone 2 Abhishek Anand stated that Kanadiya police received information about miscreants planning a dacoity near a Sai Temple in the posh area of Pragati Vihar. Police reached at the scene and nabbed the accused. Five tried to flee on two bikes but police chased them.

The accused who were riding bikes at high speed, lost control and fell on the road, resulting in injuries to their hands and legs. An illicit pistol, two large knives, two metal rods, a screwdriver, a wooden stick and two stolen bikes used in the crime were seized from their possession.

It is noteworthy that around a dozen masked dacoits entered a house and decamped with Rs 50k in cash and gold ornaments after attacking five members of a band owner’s family in Kanadiya area in the wee hours on February 11. They were seen in CCTVs installed in the area.The accused were carrying a sharp-edged weapon and rods in their hands.The incident took place at the house of Vakil Dangi in New Tilak Nagar Extension area around 2.45 am.