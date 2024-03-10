Birthday Celebration Turns Bloody In Indore: Hotel Staff Assault, Threaten Youths, 5 Held

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident at Saffron Hotel located at Scheme No 114 in Lasudia police station area, a birthday celebration turned violent as the hotel staff allegedly assaulted two youths during a dispute over a broken glass. The altercation occurred amidst a birthday party in the hotel, escalating to physical violence and eventually leading to one youth jumping from a kitchen window out of fear.

The victims, Kunal Patel (19) and Sumit Chaurasiya (19) were reportedly partying with their friends Saurav, Manish, Rohan and Rohinton on the occasion of Kunal’s birthday when a glass broke in the room during dancing. The hotel staff confronted them, escalating the situation and demanded compensation for the damaged glass. Subsequently, the staff allegedly confined Kunal and Sumit to a room, subjected them to physical assault using belts, plastic pipes and sticks and threatened them with pistol.

In an attempt to escape the assault, Sumit jumped from a window, resulting in a fractured leg. The incident came to light when the injured youth was rushed to the hospital. Following a complaint filed by the injured youth, the police swiftly took action and registered a case against hotel manager Deepak Panchal (23) and four other hotel employees - JaikeshTarle (19), Shivam Solanki (20), Gagan Thakur (19) and Nikhil Sharma (19). All five, along with the manager were arrested and further investigation is underway.