 Bhopal Power Cut March 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Itwara, MP Nagar Zone 2 & More; Check Full List Below
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut March 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Itwara, MP Nagar Zone 2 & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut March 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Itwara, MP Nagar Zone 2 & More; Check Full List Below

Residents can get help by getting in touch with the local electrical authority if they have any questions or concerns about the schedule for power outages.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 09, 2024, 07:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative picture | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The power outage schedule for March 10 (Sunday) for several neighborhoods of Bhopal has been released by the State Electrical Board on Saturday. The purpose of these scheduled power outages is to allow for maintenance and repair activities ongoing in the city.

The schedule is as follows: 

The residents of Hatahi Kheda, Hrishipuram, Press Colony, IVRI Colony and nearest areas will have to witness power outage of 2 hours from 11:00 Am to 01:00 Pm.

Read Also
MP: 3 Hours On, State Secretariat Continues To Burn; Congress Calls Fire An 'Attempt To Hide Scams...
article-image

Similarly, areas like Retghat, Tallaya Chowki, Band Master Chauraha, Budhwar, Char Batti Chouraha, Machhali Mkt , Itwara, Ishlampura and nearest areas will have to suffer a power disruption of 6 hours from 10:00 Am  to 04:00 Pm.

Also, the residents of Area Meera Complex, Chetak Complex, MP Nagar Zone 2 and nearest areas will face a power cut of 4 hours from 11:00 Am to 03:00 Pm.

Read Also
Bhopal: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Secretariat Vallabh Bhawan; Visuals Surface
article-image

The planned blackouts are required in order to perform critical maintenance and upgrades that guarantee the uninterrupted operation of the local electricity network. Residents should use this time to make the necessary preparations so they can deal with the brief interruption in power supply during the designated hours.

Residents can get help by getting in touch with the local electrical authority if they have any questions or concerns about the schedule for power outages.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut March 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Itwara, MP Nagar Zone 2 & More; Check Full...

Bhopal Power Cut March 10: Power To Remain Disrupted In Itwara, MP Nagar Zone 2 & More; Check Full...

MP Weather Update: March Towards Summer; Easterly Winds Likely To Push Mercury Beyond 33°C Next...

MP Weather Update: March Towards Summer; Easterly Winds Likely To Push Mercury Beyond 33°C Next...

MP: Jabalpur Man Murders Elder Brother For Job & Property; Cooks Road Accident Story To Evade Police

MP: Jabalpur Man Murders Elder Brother For Job & Property; Cooks Road Accident Story To Evade Police

MP: 'Teri Gali Suni, Ab Party Me Lena Padh Raha...' Kailash Vijayvargiya's Hilarious Talk With Rival...

MP: 'Teri Gali Suni, Ab Party Me Lena Padh Raha...' Kailash Vijayvargiya's Hilarious Talk With Rival...

MP Secretariat Fire: 95% Flames Doused At Vallabh Bhawan, After 5 Hours; Loss Of Govt Files Likely...

MP Secretariat Fire: 95% Flames Doused At Vallabh Bhawan, After 5 Hours; Loss Of Govt Files Likely...