 MP: Two Villages, One Name, Witness Simultaneous Voting Across Two State Borders
Separated by a road, one village falls within Maharashtra while the other is in Madhya Pradesh.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 09:38 PM IST
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable electoral occurrence, two villages, both named Malkatar, positioned on the state border of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, witnessed simultaneous voting for the first time in Lok Sabha elections since Independence.

These villages, situated in the Pansemal assembly constituency, have traditionally participated in general elections on different dates due to their state divisions. 

This election marked a watershed moment as residents were able to vote at a single location, unlike previous occasions where they had to cast votes in both states. Separated by a road, one village falls within Maharashtra while the other is in Madhya Pradesh. 

This election witnessed voters from both villages converging to participate in the democratic process, showcasing a distinctive aspect of borderland electoral dynamics. The event echoes a similar occurrence during the first Lok Sabha elections in 1951, making this year's election a significant milestone after 73 years. In the Khargone-Barwani Lok Sabha constituency of Madhya Pradesh, five candidates contested, while 11 candidates vied for the Nandurbar Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra.

The simultaneous voting has etched a new chapter in the history of these border villages, underscoring the unity of the electoral process despite administrative boundaries.

