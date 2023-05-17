MP: Man brutally kills wife, commits suicide in Ratlam

Representative Image |

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly killed his wife and then committed suicide in Talod village under Alot tehsil of Ratlam district on Tuesday evening. Family dispute is suspected to be the cause of the incident. The deceased were identified as Balu Singh, 35, of Talod village and his wife Tejkunwar, 32. Sub-inspector Narayan Giri of Alot police station said that the case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and investigation was on.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police said that the couple had two kids, a 13-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy. A day before the incident, the couple had sent their kids to their maternal aunt’s place. Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple often had disputes over trivial issues. Accused Balu attacked private parts of his wife with axe, sickle and blade. He later slit her throat and cheeks and shattered her jaw. Not satisfied, he then cut off both her ears.

Police said that couple had a running dispute among themselves and a complaint was lodged with Alot police station in this regard. On Tuesday, village sarpanch Suresh Porwal called the police. As door was locked from inside, police had to break it. Balu Singh’s body was found hanging, while wife’s body was lying in a pool of blood on the ground.

Alot police called the FSL team from Ratlam. Later the bodies were brought to Alot Civil Hospital where their post-mortem was done.