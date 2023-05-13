MP: Mahavir school excels Alot in CBSE results

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): As CBSE on Friday announced Class 12th and 10th results, Mahavir Higher Secondary School has achieved a 90% pass rate. Of 110 students, 60 received first-class honors. Class 12th students including, Palak Solanki secured the first position with 91.4%, while Maria Lokhandwala secured 91%, Khushi Gupta and Kani Raka secured 87.2%, Satyam Sharma 86.6%, Kavya Punjabi 84.4%, and Gaurav Sharma 84%.

Similarly, the Class 10th results were declared with a 100% pass rate including, Anshika Sethiya with 94.4%, Ronak Meena 94%, Amrita Pawar 90.6%, Divyanshi Maad Liya 90%, and Preksha Bhandari and Ayush Aswal secured 89.8% and 89.6%, respectively.

The school is ecstatic about the success of its students and is proud of their hard work and dedication. On this success, the school principal Ramnaresh Sharma, and the management committee's chairman Shikhar Jain, Satyanarayan Kakani, Dharmchand Jain, Siremal Bhandari, Manish Sethia, Ramesh Tiwari along with the school community congratulated and wished students a bright future.

Read Also MP: Drug peddler held with 7 kg opium worth in Alot