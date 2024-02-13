 MP: Man Booked For Spreading Misinformation About PM's Health
The incident was reported during PM Modi’s visit to Jhabua on February 11.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Dahi police on Tuesday booked a person allegedly for spreading misinformation about PM Narendra Modi's health on a social media platform. The incident was reported during PM Modi’s visit to Jhabua on February 11. As per reports, the accused was identified as Rahul Singh of Gajagota Katabari village.

In a February 11 post on WhatsApp, he allegedly claimed that the Prime Minister had passed away at 12:30 am. He had also allegedly posted a fabricated photograph of the PM with a garland, claiming his death. The message, accompanied by a cartoon image of a grieving fan, read, "I miss you," causing widespread distress and anger among the residents. According to police, the post was intended to disturb public peace and tranquility. On the basis of a complaint, a case was registered under section 505(2) of the IPC and an investigation into the matter was initiated.

