MP: Man Attempts Suicide Along With Son Following Dispute With Wife In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly attempted suicide along with his three-and-half-year-old son following a dispute with his wife on Wednesday.

The police broke open the door and brought down both of them from the noose and admitted them to the hospital.

At the time of the incident, the man’s wife was filing a report of assault against her husband at Chimanganj Mandi police station.

Akash, 35, son of Bajrangdas, had a love marriage with Shobha, a resident of Bapu Nagar, about eight years ago. The couple has a son, Jigar.

His sister-in-law Vidya Bairagi, who lives opposite to his house, said that there used to be disputes between Akash and Shobha daily.

When there was a dispute between the two on Wednesday midnight, Shobha left the house. Meanwhile, Akash locked himself in the room along with his son. When the neighbours tried to open the door, but no sound was heard from inside, they informed the police, who rushed to the spot and entered the house.

The police said that as soon as they broke the door and entered the house, the child was writhing and his father was unconscious. The police took the child to the District Hospital, after which Akash was brought to the hospital by his family members. When their condition became critical, Jigar was referred to the PICU of Charak Hospital and Akash was referred to Indore, but the family took him to RD Gardi Hospital.

It was learnt that the couple used to fight over phone conversations with others. The police said that out of suspicion, Akash beat his wife at night. She went to the police station and narrated her ordeal and filed a case of harassment against Akash.