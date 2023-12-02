Indore: Man Robbed Of Cash, Mobile Phone By Four Men

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was robbed of cash and mobile phone by four unidentified men in the Chandan Nagar area. The accused also thrashed the victim and managed to flee from there. The police were not able to identify the accused till the filing of the report. According to the police, Jitesh Sankhla, a resident of Nagin Nagar area has lodged a complaint that he was returning home from his work place when four persons stopped him in Scheme Number 71 on Thursday night. The accused asked for money and a mobile phone. When he refused to give money to them, the men took him to an isolated place and thrashed him badly.

Later, they snatched his mobile phone, some cash and his debit card. They fled soon after snatching the mobile and cash from him. The complainant informed the police that he does not know the accused but could identify them after seeing their faces. The police claimed that the CCTVs of the area are being examined and the accused would be arrested soon. A team has been constituted to arrest the accused and some suspects were detained by the police for the investigation into the case.

Two arrested for robbing couple of cash, mobile phone near Dussehra Maidan

Annapurna police arrested two persons for robbing a couple of cash and a mobile phone in the area, police said on Friday. A mobile phone and the scooter used in the crime were recovered from them and the accused are being questioned for other such crimes. According to the police, a woman had lodged a complaint on October 1 that she along with her husband was returning home after having dinner at a restaurant when two persons came from the rear side on a scooter and snatched the purse from her near Dussehra Maidan and fled the scene.

The woman informed the police that some documents, cash and her mobile phone were kept in the purse. A case under section 392 of the IPC was registered against two unidentified persons. A team was constituted to nab the accused. Many CCTVs installed near the spot and other places were examined by the police. On the basis of the CCTV footage, the police identified the accused and arrested them. They have been identified as Karan Nigwal and Sandeep Verma, residents of Tilak Nagar area of the city. A mobile phone and a scooter used in the crime were seized from the accused. The accused allegedly confessed to snatching the mobile phone from the woman.