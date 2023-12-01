Indore: Flipkart Delivery Man Hangs Self, Dies

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old delivery man of an online company committed suicide by hanging himself to the ceiling at his residence in the Hira Nagar police station area on Thursday. A suicide note was recovered from his place, mentioning that he had taken this extreme decision of his own accord, and he held himself responsible for his suicide. The actual reason behind his extreme decision is yet unknown, and the police are investigating the case.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Amit Katariya, a resident of Gori Nagar. He worked at Flipkart as a delivery boy in Dewas Naka. Amit’s brother-in-law, Kaushal, said that Amit’s mother found him hanging when she went to give him tea. He hanged himself after leaving his wife at his sister's house for a funeral program, and he was also supposed to return in the evening. He got married around 5 years ago and did not have any children. He had one brother and four sisters. He had left his job around 3 months ago and rejoined it just 10 days ago. The family members are unaware about the reason behind his extreme step. The police initiated an investigation, recorded the statements of the family members and sent the body for autopsy.