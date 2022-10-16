MP: Malwa-Nimar region leads in rooftop solar power system in state

Representative Photo | Photo: Pexels

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Malwa-Nimar region leads in installing rooftop solar power systems in the state.

For the last three years, power distribution companies in the state are giving a push to green energy. For rooftop solar energy, all 52 districts are giving early approval of net metering systems so that rooftops, premises can be used to generate energy from the sun's rays.

At present, nearly 6,250 solar power systems are installed in rooftops and campuses of buildings in 15 districts in Indore and Ujjain divisions which fall under Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company.

Similarly, electricity is being generated through campuses and terraces at more than 4,000 places in Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, Hoshangabad divisions and more than 3,000 places in Jabalpur, Rewa and Sagar divisions.

Electricity is being generated from the sun rays at the maximum number of 4,000 places in Indore city followed by Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

The amount of electricity generated from the rooftops is recorded in the net meter.The power used from rooftop solar system is reduced from the actual bill of the consumer.

“All possible help is being given to the consumers willing to install solar panels on their rooftops,” said West Discom managing director AmitTomar.

