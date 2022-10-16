Bhopal: No video found in sexual harassment case involving Congress MLAs in probe by railway police

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government railway police (GRP) who are investigating the case against the two Congress MLAs in alleged sexual harassment case have not found any video related to the complaint, said the officials.

Additional Superintendent of Police Pratima Patel said, “In her complaint, the victim has stated that in between Ghatera and Sagar railway station, two Congress MLAs Siddhart Kushwaha and Sunil Sharaf harassed her. An FIR has been registered at railway police station in Sagar under Section 354 of IPC.”

She added that the statements of the victim had been recorded in which she had repeated the allegations. The compartment was covered and closed as none of the co-passenger prepared any such video. Even the victim had not prepared any video,” Patel stated.

Now, the police will record statements of co-passengers. Based on their statements, police will decide whether to ask MLAs to come to police station or arrest them.

A woman who was travelling in Bhopal bound Rewanchal Express accused two of the co-travellers both Congress MLAs of sexually harassing her in a running train on October 6 at night. Police swung into action after her spouse’s tweets to PMO, railway minister and others.

Police questioned the MLAs and sought to gather information about the incident from other passengers in the compartment at Sagar railway station. They also searched the compartment to find liquor bottles.

An FIR was registered under Section 354 of IPC against MLAs on the written complaint of the woman. Siddharth Kushwaha and Sunil Saraf represent Satna and Kotma assembly constituencies respectively.