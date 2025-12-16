 Indore News: NRI Convention Today; Participants Coming From 27 Countries
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore will witness a grand inauguration of the fourth edition of NRI convention at Daly College on Wednesday. The event is being organised by Indore NRI Forum. Continuing its successful run over the past three years, this year’s edition will see the participation of more than 220 non-resident Indians from 27 countries, who are visiting Indore for the fourth consecutive time.

As part of the programme, a special event showcasing traditional Indian games will be held on Wednesday morning at Yeshwant Club. Games such as gulli-danda, kabaddi, kite flying, spinning tops and langdi will be featured, offering participants a glimpse of India’s rich cultural traditions and heritage.

article-image

In the evening, a business summit will be organised on Daly College campus, followed by a series of cultural programmes. During the summit, delegates from various countries will engage in discussions on Indore’s future, development roadmap and investment opportunities.

The event will conclude with a traditional Malvi dinner, where guests from across the globe will be treated to the region’s authentic cuisine, providing them with a unique experience of Indore’s cultural legacy and flavours.

