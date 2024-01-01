MP: Mahila Police Reunite 155 Families In 6 Months

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the strategic guidance of Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh, counseling and efforts by women cops have saved 155 families from being separated during the last six months. Scuffles over petty issues, domestic violence, marital disputes, family disagreements, and harassment are among other common complaints received by the counselling teams at Mahila police stations. Relations in all such cases were on the verge of separation but cops at Mahila police station patiently counselled them and saved families from splitting up.

This approach has proved effective in addressing the root causes of conflicts. Over the last six months, from July to December, police have actively engaged in resolving various familial disputes, ultimately reuniting 155 families. Women police officers have been putting commendable efforts into talking with families and resolving issues before they aggravate further. Recently, an applicant (with a changed name Kalpana) submitted a complaint in which she narrated her mental and physical harassment from her husband (who is posted in 34th Vahini Visbal Dhar).

After the counselling, the woman agreed to stay with her husband and his family members. In another incident, Ritu, an Anganwadi worker, and a government teacher, resolved their differences as agreed upon after counseling. Priya's complaint against her brother-in-law led to counseling sessions that successfully restored relations within the family. Pratima's marital issues, including suspicions and demands for divorce, were addressed, and the couple expressed willingness to reconcile after counseling sessions.

The efforts of the Mahila Police underscore a commendable commitment to social policing and community welfare. By addressing the core issues of these disputes, the station has reunited families within the state and inter-state.