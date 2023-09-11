 MP: Maheshwari Women Teachers Honoured
The guests advised women teachers to give good education to children and encourage them in their life.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): In a simple yet dignified ceremony, women teachers of Maheshwari community were honoured at Shri Maheshwari Mahila Mandal and Gopal Mandir Bhawan, Mhow for their services rendered in the field of education in private and government schools.

Jyoti Ladda, school director, Radha Toshniwal principal of Government School Mhowgaon, Kiran Naulakha, Sonam Chichani, were honoured by the vice-president of Maheshwari Mahila Mandal, Maheshwari secretary Rajni Sodani, western vice president Sadhna Maheshwari and district treasurer Rakhi Naval were honoured.

The guests advised women teachers to give good education to children and encourage them in their life. The honour ceremony was conducted by Kiran Maheshwari.

Gratitude was accepted by Sangeeta Sodani. While addressing women members, the guides of the programme Shakuntala Dholi and Padma Sodani said that they talked about education and values ??in children and their encouragement to women of the society.

