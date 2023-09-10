 WATCH: Internal Rift In MP BJP Gets Public As Ved Prakash Sharma Leaves Stage During CM Chouhan's Programme In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalWATCH: Internal Rift In MP BJP Gets Public As Ved Prakash Sharma Leaves Stage During CM Chouhan's Programme In Gwalior

WATCH: Internal Rift In MP BJP Gets Public As Ved Prakash Sharma Leaves Stage During CM Chouhan's Programme In Gwalior

A video of the dispute among the BJP leaders in front of Chouhan has also surfaced. Sharma reportedly got angry on not finding a place to sit on the stage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 10, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
MP: BJP Internal Rift Gets Public As Ved Prakash Sharma Leaves Stage During CM Chouhan's Programme In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After the news of ex Chief Minister Uma Bharti getting angry on not being invited in BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra inauguration programme, the saffron party has now got another infuriated member to deal with, barely few months ahead of the assembly polls. 

This time, it is state working committee member Ved Prakash Sharma who was so enraged during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s event in Gwalior on Sunday that he left the event midway and went backstage. 

Read Also
MP: CM Shivraj Releases 4th Installment Of Ladli Behna Yojana, Inaugurates Development Works Worth...
article-image

A video of the dispute among the BJP leaders in front of Chouhan has also surfaced. Sharma reportedly got angry on not finding a place to sit on the stage. 

Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar even tried to convince Sharma. However, he did not agree even after explaining and left the stage.

Imarti too unhappy

At the same time, former minister Imarti Devi also got angry after not getting a chair. Imarti reached union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to complain about it. 

Scindia got up from the stage and took Imarti to sit on a chair in the front row.

The events happened at Gwalior’s Phoolbagh Maidan where CM Chouhan released Ladli Behna Yojana’s fourth installment.

Read Also
Meet Prakhar Vishwakarma: MP's 16-year-old Missile Man Who Has Developed A Relaunch Rocket Called...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Shaan-e-Bhopal Express Train Cancels 18 Trips

Bhopal: Shaan-e-Bhopal Express Train Cancels 18 Trips

Bhopal: 25 Hindi Translation Of Known English Works At SVL

Bhopal: 25 Hindi Translation Of Known English Works At SVL

‘Will Withdraw Cases Against Traders’

‘Will Withdraw Cases Against Traders’

‘Congress Made Their Favourite People Millionaires Through KBC’, Says Scindia At Ladli Behna...

‘Congress Made Their Favourite People Millionaires Through KBC’, Says Scindia At Ladli Behna...

WATCH: Internal Rift In MP BJP Gets Public As Ved Prakash Sharma Leaves Stage During CM Chouhan's...

WATCH: Internal Rift In MP BJP Gets Public As Ved Prakash Sharma Leaves Stage During CM Chouhan's...