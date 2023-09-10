WATCH: Internal Rift In MP BJP Gets Public As Ved Prakash Sharma Leaves Stage During CM Chouhan's Programme In Gwalior

MP: BJP Internal Rift Gets Public As Ved Prakash Sharma Leaves Stage During CM Chouhan's Programme In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After the news of ex Chief Minister Uma Bharti getting angry on not being invited in BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra inauguration programme, the saffron party has now got another infuriated member to deal with, barely few months ahead of the assembly polls.

This time, it is state working committee member Ved Prakash Sharma who was so enraged during Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s event in Gwalior on Sunday that he left the event midway and went backstage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A video of the dispute among the BJP leaders in front of Chouhan has also surfaced. Sharma reportedly got angry on not finding a place to sit on the stage.

Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar even tried to convince Sharma. However, he did not agree even after explaining and left the stage.

Imarti too unhappy

At the same time, former minister Imarti Devi also got angry after not getting a chair. Imarti reached union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to complain about it.

Scindia got up from the stage and took Imarti to sit on a chair in the front row.

The events happened at Gwalior’s Phoolbagh Maidan where CM Chouhan released Ladli Behna Yojana’s fourth installment.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)