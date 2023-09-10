Meet Prakhar Vishwakarma: MP's 16-year-old Missile Man Who Has Developed A Relaunch Rocket Called RAM

Meet Prakhar Vishwakarma: MP's 16-year-old Missile Man Who Has Developed A Relaunch Rocket | FP Photo

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old class 12 student from Tikamgarh has prepared a relaunch missile which can go to the target, destroy it and then return back. The child prodigy Prakhar Vishwakarma is a student of Government Model School, Palera and recently attended the launching of Chandrayaan 3 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Prakhar is the project director of Relaunch Automatic Missile (RAM) and is working as a speaker in the Astronautical Institute. Talking about the project, Prakhar said that 70 percent work of the missile has been completed. “The missile will have two engines. One will help the missile in launching while the other will bring it back to the launching pad safely after hitting the target.” he added.

Space lover since childhood

Prakhar has done a lot of research in the propulsion department of the Indian Space Team. He said that as soon as they get permission from the administration to test the missile at a military base, they will launch it. Presently Prakhar is working on Eco Friendly Rocket, Suicide and Dangerous Satellite and Relaunch Automatic Missile. He said that he is trying to strengthen India in the field of space and defence.

Son of Raghunandan Vishwakarma and Arun Kumari, Prakhar is a resident of village Laron of Palera tehsil of Tikamgarh district and is studying in the Model School of Palera. Prakhar says that he has been a space love since childhood and aspires to be a astronormer.

Awarded by ISRO, NASA

When Prakhar attended the launching of Chandrayaan 3 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, he took information from the scientists about his rocket and engine. Prakhar watched the launching of Chandrayaan 3 from the launch gallery of the space centre.

After this, he was awarded a citation and shield by ML Kushwaha, Manish Bhargava and BS Rajput on behalf of Model School Palera and was also given a certificate of winner in the space quiz organized by ISRO and Indian Institute of Remote Sensing.

It is a matter of great pride for the entire state and especially the Bundelkhand region that Prakhar has been honored by ISRO, NASA and many other institutions.