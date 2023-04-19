 MP: Maheshwari women office-bearers take oath in Mhow
The programme began with lighting the lamp

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 02:54 AM IST
article-image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): An oath ceremony of Indore District Rural Maheshwari Mahila Mandal was organised at Manpur. Maheshwari Samaj elections were also held, in which the Mahila Mandal of the society unanimously elected women to different posts. The women office bearers took oath that they will do social service and will try their best to move the society forward.

The programme began with lighting the lamp. Later, a play was presented on the subject 'sanskar kaise aayenge' among children. It was highly appreciated. The rural vice president gave Rs 1100 each to the actors. The amount was given as prize. There were around 70 women from Betma, Mhow, Rau, Gautampura, Kampel, Manglia Hasalpur in the oath ceremony. The program was conducted by Reena Ajmera and Deepa Sarda and Rekha Maheshwari. Gratitude was accepted by Santosh Ajmera.

article-image

