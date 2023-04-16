 Madhya Pradesh: More than 3,000 registrations done under Ladli Behna Scheme in Mhow
Madhya Pradesh: More than 3,000 registrations done under Ladli Behna Scheme in Mhow

The registrations under the scheme will be done at all these centres.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The CM's Ladli Behna Scheme is gathering pace in the Mhow Cantonment Board. So far more than 3, 000 beneficiaries have been registered under the scheme, Cantonment Board office superintendent Satish Agrawal said, adding that about 90 Anganwadi centres are running in 8 wards in the Mhow Cantt area. The registrations under the scheme will be done at all these centres. The Board is also providing facility for registration along with updation of KYC in Girls High Secondary School premises to solve the issues being faced during the updation of KYC.

