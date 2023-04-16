MP: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya organises alumni meet in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The alumni conference was organised at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Manpur with the objective of all-round development of students studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and to make their experience useful for current students from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Orissa from 1986 to 2005. A conference was organised on the previous day. 84 students participated in the programme. The chief guest was Sangeeta Jaiswal, assistant commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The welcome address was presented by Geetika Sharma, assistant commissioner, regional office, Bhopal.

The students of Navodaya Vidyalaya, Indore enthralled everyone with presentation of the welcome song. School alumnus Darshan Singh (president of Madhya Pradesh Kisan Morcha) expressed concern over the lack of discipline in present generation. He said that the discipline and routine of Navodaya will become the foundation for your future. Additional superintendent of police Dr Nitesh Bhargava (alumnus, Khargone) described Navodaya as the foundation of his life. Principal OP Sharma expressed gratitude to all.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for unnatural sex with his wife in Mhow