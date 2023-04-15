 Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for unnatural sex with his wife in Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Man booked for unnatural sex with his wife in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for unnatural sex with his wife in Mhow

The woman said her husband used to have unnatural sex with her against her wish.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man has been booked for allegedly having unnatural sex with his 28-year-old wife in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

In her complaint with the police, the woman said her husband used to have unnatural sex with her against her wish. When she objected, the accused started torturing her in different ways including a demand for dowry and also thrashed her, Indore's Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Dudhi said. The woman stated in the FIR that she remained quiet to save her marriage but eventually left her in-laws' house in Mandsaur district and moved to her parents' house in Indore, Dudhi said, adding that a complaint was lodged on Friday night.

A case was registered under sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 498 (demanding dowry) of the Indian Penal Code against the man and he has been summoned to the police station to record his statement, the police officer added.

Read Also
Blast from Past: To revive dying tradition, in MP's Mandsaur groom reaches in-laws' house on a...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Assembly polls: Will give preference to women on 100-120 seats, says AAP in Indore

MP Assembly polls: Will give preference to women on 100-120 seats, says AAP in Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for unnatural sex with his wife in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Man booked for unnatural sex with his wife in Mhow

Blast from Past: To revive dying tradition, in MP's Mandsaur groom reaches in-laws' house on a...

Blast from Past: To revive dying tradition, in MP's Mandsaur groom reaches in-laws' house on a...

Indore: Nearly 170 vehicles caught with black films on windows this week

Indore: Nearly 170 vehicles caught with black films on windows this week

Madhya Pradesh: Narrow escape for passengers as private bus catches fire in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Narrow escape for passengers as private bus catches fire in Sendhwa