MP: Mahavir Janma Kalyanak celebrated in Khetia

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Mahavir Janma Kalyanak was celebrated with gaiety and fervour in Khetia on Monday. The celebration began with Prabhat Pheri by Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh.

After this, a Shobha Yatra by Jain Murti Pujak Sangh was taken out from Jain temple around 9: 30 am. A large number of devotees participated in the Yatra. Singer Chetan Bardia sang bhajans of Lord Mahavir.

The Yatra returned to the temple via Jawahar Marg, Gandhi Chowk, Gandhi Marg, Pratap Chowk, Pratap Marg, Patel Chowk and Hanuman Chowk. Devotees worshipped Lord Mahavir throughout the day.

Religious flags were also hoisted at residence of jains. Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh president Narendra Binayakiya and Jain Murti Pujak Sangh president Mahipal Jain said, “Imbibing the principles of Lord Mahavir is the duty of Jains.’

They also appreciated religious spirit of community members who helped in successful organisation of programme.