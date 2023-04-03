MP: Jains celebrate Mahavir Jayanti with pomp & show in Hatpipliya

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir was celebrated by Digambar jains with fanfare and religious fervour. As per tradition, they took out a ‘prabhatferi’ (morning procession).

Women wore saffron attires and men white clothes in the ‘prabhatferi’. A large number of community members participated in the procession taken out with the message of “live and let live”.

Later, members reached Jain temple (Jinalaya) where they performed rituals and collectively hoisted the flag, chanted ‘Lord Mahavir’. People visited specially decorated Jain temple early morning to offer prayers.

Later, a grand shobha yatra was taken out to propagate Lord Mahavir’s message of ‘Jio Aur Jeene Do’. The idol of Shreeji was placed on a chariot. The procession was accorded floral welcome throughout the route.

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important religious festivals in Jainism. It celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the twenty-fourth and the last Tirthankara.

