MP: Magazine For Panchkalyanak Pratishtha Maha Mahotsav Released

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The magazine for Panchkalyanak Pratishtha Maha Mahotsav was released at Ahu Parshvanath in Dhar. The Mahostav is set to be organised by by Sankat Mochan Shri Ahu Parshvanath Digambar Jain community between February 13 and February 18, 2024 to celebrate 555th anniversary and successful restoration of Atishay Kshetra.

The magazine was released under the presence of disciple Brahmachari Abhishek. The concluding ceremonies will be guided by Aditya Sagar Maharaj, Sahasagar and Apmit Sagar.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed individuals, including samaj president Ashok Kasliwal, Naresh Gangwal, Vinay Chhabra, Mahila Mandal president Manju Godha and others. During the festivities, a Shanti Dhara was organized at Shantinath temple, benefiting individuals like Shrenik Naresh Gangwal, Arpit Pawan Papalia, Rakesh Shubh Gangwal and others. This significant event symbolizes the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Dhar, bringing the community together in celebration and devotion.

