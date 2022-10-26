MP: Lumpy skin disease infects 419 cattle in Gandhwani

Representative Photo

Gandhwani (Madhya Pradesh): So far, four to five thousand cattle have been vaccinated in the Gandhwani block to protect them from the infection of lumpy virus, informed the veterinary department. Earlier, as many as 419 bovines were infected with lumpy virus out of which 327 bovines have been cured while others are still undergoing treatment.

Dr Jahar Singh told that lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease of cattle caused by lumpy skin disease virus.

The department still has no mortality record of bovines due to virus. But locals believe that several cattle have been infected and have died due to the†lumpy virus†as the disease has spread its wings across the district.

Dilip Kanash, Jirabad informed that the department has made the best possible effort to contain the spread of the virus across the district. Locals/farmers were advised to isolate infected animals from others and to then treat them with precautionary medicines.

However, no death of bovine animalsdue to the viral infection has been reported from the districts so far.