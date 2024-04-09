MP: LoP Umang Singhar Criticises State Govt’s Decision To Terminate 75K Guest Teachers

Congress MLA Umang Singhar |

Dhar/ Sardarpur:

The leader of opposition in the state assembly, Umang Singhar, has strongly criticised the state government's decision to terminate the services of 75,000 guest teachers, effective April 30.

Singhar took to Twitter to express his concerns, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accusing the government of reneging on its promise of job security. He emphasised the impact this decision would have on the livelihoods of the teachers and their families, affecting over 3.5 lakh people.

He called on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to reconsider the decision and ensure that the employment of guest teachers is not abruptly ended.

The Directorate of Public Instruction had cited the completion of election duty as the reason for the termination, but Singhar argued that this decision would leave many families struggling for food and shelter.

Notably, the leader of opposition has raised concerns about the removal of guest teachers from service, possibly quoting an order from the Directorate of Public Instruction regarding the completion of election duty. However, it is important to note that no official order has been issued by the School Education Department or the Government to remove the guest teachers from service on April 30.

Singhar highlighted the contradiction between this decision and former CM Shivraj Singh's promise to make guest teachers permanent employees within a year.

The opposition leader's tweets reflect growing concerns over the government's policies regarding employment and job security, especially in the education sector.

Congress has vowed to stand with the affected teachers and has called for immediate action to prevent their unemployment.