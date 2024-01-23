MP: Lokayukta Traps Vanpal While Taking ₹15K Bribe In Ratlam | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Ujjain Lokayukta trapped Vanpal BBL Pushkar posted at Rinod Road situated forest department office in Ratlam accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from the complainant.

Lokayukta inspector Deepak Shejwar said that one Suresh Patidar from Namli village has lodged his complaint against Pushkar. Suresh accused Pushkar of threatening him to frame in a fake case if in case he failed to pay him a Rs 15,000 bribe.

Suresh said that he operates a sawmill and has a license for the same. But Pushkar made false allegations of cutting and selling the wood and demanded a bribe of Rs 15,000.

For the last two months, he was threatening to implicate in a false case if the money was not paid. After this, on January 19, he went with Kamlesh Seth and complained to Ujjain Lokayukta SP Anil Vishwakarma.

To verify the veracity of the complaint, voice recording and other investigations were done by Lokayukta inspector Deepak Shejwar.

After finding that the complaint was true, on Tuesday, the team led by Ujjain Lokayukta DSP Sunil Talan and Lokayukta inspector Shejwar came and arrested the forester red-handed while taking the money.

On Tuesday, the complainant called Pushkar at the forest department office premises and asked him to pay a bribe. The complainant gave a total of Rs 15,000 in Rs 500 notes to the forest ranger in the forest department premises.

Which Pushkar kept the money in his pocket. But when he realised that the notes were coloured, he took the money out of his pocket and kept it aside. But the team of Lokayukta already present there arrested him red-handed.