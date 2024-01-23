MP: Bhavani Mata Temple In Malhargarh To Get Grand Fort-Like Makeover, Says Dy CM Devda

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): State deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, on the occasion of Ram's 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday, announced to revamp Bhavani Mata Temple in Malhargarh.

The Deputy CM installed the idols of Ram, Sita, and Laxman in Shri Ram Mandir Malhargarh as part of celebrations. During the program, Devda felicitated the Kar Sevaks who contributed to Ram Janmabhoomi. Dance and religious programmes were presented by kids to the hymns of Ramcharit Manas.

On this occasion, deputy Chief Minister Devda said that the reconstruction of the Bhavani Mata temple located in Malhargarh will be done at a cost of Rs 12 crore. This temple will again be given the form of a grand fort.

There is immense enthusiasm among all of us on this occasion. The mind is very emotional. Bhajans of Ram are being sung in every street. Will make the temple grand. This thing became meaningful today. Today, the idol of Lord Shri Ram is being consecrated. For this, many congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state and the district.

Read Also Indore: Over 150 Babies Delivered In City Hospitals On Ram Idol Consecration Day

After the programme at Bhavani Mata Temple, Devda installed the idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Laxman at Shri Ram Temple in Malhargarh itself. Saw and heard the live telecast of the Pran Pratishtha programme broadcast from Ayodhya at Shri Ram Temple itself.

After this, the Deputy Chief Minister reached Balaji temple, situated at Thadod Fante, and had the darshan of Lord Balaji and wished for happiness and prosperity for the people of the district. He said that this is a celebration of progress and tradition. It has the grandeur of development and the divinity of inheritance. This grandeur and divinity will take us forward on the path of progress. Best wishes were extended to the devotees present in the temple.