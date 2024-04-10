MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Focus On Joint Ops In Border Areas

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure free, fair and peaceful Lok Sabha elections, precautionary and preventive actions will be taken in coordination with police officers of border areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Focusing on the crucial Jalgaon-Burhanpur border region, a border meeting was conducted wherein officials from both states also attended.

The meeting emphasised strategising for the electoral process set to occur on May 13 and the deployment of a police force to strictly monitor the borders region. Special teams comprising SST, FST and VST personnel would be deployed to enforce the model code of conduct diligently.

District election officer Bhavya Mittal outlined the strategies. Emphasis was placed on coordinating efforts to tackle issues such as the smuggling of illegal weapons, liquor and cash. Legal action would be taken against anti-social elements that may obstruct the election process.

Jalgaon collector Ayush Prasad, SP Burhanpur Devendra Patidar, district panchayat CEO Srishti Deshmukh, sub-divisional officer revenue Raver Devyani Yadav, Pallavi Puranik also attended.

The collector chaired a meeting of all nodal officers and assistant nodal officers on Wednesday and discussed postal ballot, sealing, communication, commissioning, material distribution, procurement, polling parties, micro observers and other topics.

Additional collector Shankarlal Singade, joint collector Ashok Kumar Jadhav and other administrative officials also attended.