MP Weather Updates: Orange Alert Issued For 27 Districts, Expect Winds @ 50 Km/H

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has experienced three days of intense hail and rain. On Wednesday, the Meteorological Department issued an orange rain alert for 27 districts, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Ujjain. A storm may also pass across these areas with a velocity of 40 to 50 km/h. Ashoknagar and Guna may also get hailstorms and light rain.

As per IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist Divya E. Surendran, a western disturbance is active right now. Two cyclonic circulations are also occurring over Rajasthan and Maharashtra at the same time. The trench line is moving as well.

According to senior scientist Dr. Vedprakash Singh, another western disturbance is expected to become active between April 10 and 11. This will strengthen the current system even further.

The weather will stay the same for a week as a result. Many areas, including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Vidisha, Raisen, Betul, Shajapur, and Khargone, had intense rain earlier on Tuesday. There were spots where hail dropped, and the storm gusted between 30 and 50 km/h.

Weather expected in next 3 days

Orange Alert on April 10: An orange alert has been issued in Agar-Malwa, Ujjain, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Dewas, Khandwa, Harda, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Betul, Pandhurna, Chhindwara and others for April 10.

Orange & Yellow Alert on April 11: Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Umaria, Shahdol and Anuppur are all under an orange alert.

Here, rain, thunder, and hail are predicted.

Also, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Bharatiya, Dhar, Khargone, Indore, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Sehore, Bhopal, Raisen, Narmadapuram, and Betul are on a yellow alert. Here, rain and hail are also predicted.

Yellow Alert on April 12: With the exception of Shivpuri, Datia, Ratlam, Jhabua, Alirajpur, and Barwani, all districts are under a yellow alert, according to the Meteorological Department. where there will be thunderstorms and mild rain. In some locations, hail is also possible.