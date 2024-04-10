Bhopal Weather: Rains & Breeze Make For Perfect Chai-Pakoda Evening; Dark Clouds Steal Afternoon (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Oh, April! It's a time when nature invites us to go outside and enjoy its amazing beauty. As winter fades away and we eagerly wait for summer's warmth, let's pause to appreciate the wonderful charm that April brings.

Dark clouds hovered over city around 3:30pm on Tuesday, turning afternoons into late evenings. Soon, heavy rains lashed most parts of Bhopal, like Polytechnic Square, Hamidia Road and MP Nagar.

As the rain stopped, sky became clear, painting a surreal evening-- a perfect for your chai-pakoda session with friends!

IMD's Weather Update For Bhopal

According to the Senior Scientist at IMD, Divya E Surendran, a western disturbance is currently active over Bhopal. Additionally, two cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan and Maharashtra are also active. The trough line is also passing through the region.

Senior Scientist Dr Vedprakash Singh mentioned that another western disturbance is expected to become active on 10-11 April. This will further strengthen the existing weather system, resulting in similar weather conditions persisting for a week. On Tuesday, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds was observed in several districts, including Bhopal. Orange alerts have been issued in the city, indicating the possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Who Wants to Sit and Work in This Beautiful Weather?

That's the question on everyone's mind as they step out into the streets of Bhopal. Who wouldn't want to leave their work behind and enjoy the lovely feeling of this evening-like atmosphere?

Pakodas and Chai, Anyone? Imagine the delight of stumbling upon a street stall offering delicious hot pakodas and cups of chai in the middle of the afternoon. Who wouldn't want to take a break and indulge in these delightful treats, especially when the weather feels so inviting?