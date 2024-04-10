 MP: Frustrated, Rewa Woman Performs 'Aarti' Of Police Officer Over Delay In FIR; Sarcastic Video Goes Viral
When the time came to make an arrest, the police reportedly insisted on continuing the investigation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Frustrated over police inaction, a woman reached police station and performed aarti of the officer-in-charge in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. Her sarcastic gesture came after police failed to lodge an FIR despite a month-long 'investigation.'

The video capturing the entire incident is making rounds on social media.

The post was shared by a Noida-based journalist Anand Mishra onsocial media platform X.

'Police did not arrest the culprit'

The video shows the woman entering the Kotwali police station in Rewa, with her husband and daughter, and conducting the aarti ceremony in front of the police officer. The reason cited in the video was the alleged delay in filing an FIR by the police, despite 26 days of ongoing investigation. When the time came to make an arrest, the police reportedly insisted on continuing the investigation.

The aarti was an ironic gesture aimed to remind the officer about their service and responsibility towards public safety.

However, details of the case the couple is referring to and their FIR are yet to be ascertained.

Efforts to reach the police department for comments on the incident are underway, and the matter is expected to be thoroughly investigated to address the concerns raised by the public.

