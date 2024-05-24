MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Duties Assigned To Officers For Smooth Counting Of Votes | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For smooth counting of votes of the city parliamentary seat, Collector Asheesh Singh has assigned duties to officers of different departments. The counting of votes will be held at the Nehru Stadium on June 4. Collector and District Election Officer Singh have given instructions to all officers to ensure that their responsibilities are fulfilled within the time limit.

As per order, District Planning and Statistics Officer Madhav Bende has been given duty of manpower management for counting work, Assistant Commissioner Excise Manish Khare has been given observer management, Executive Engineer Public Works VK Jain has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the electrical system at the counting venue, Joint Collector Vijay Mandloi is given responsibility of traffic transportation and parking arrangements, District Treasury Officer Monica Soni is given the responsibility of managing the strong room.

Additional Collector Sapna Lovanshi will be the coordinating officer. District Information Officer Preeti Kothari and Manager e-Governance Atul Dubey will avail technical and internet resources at the counting venue, assembly segment-wise in core portal entry arrangements, Joint Director Public Relations Dr RR Patel has been given the responsibility of media communication management, in-charge Deputy Collector Seema Kanesh has been given the responsibility of announcement arrangements. CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain will be the coordination officer.