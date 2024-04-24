MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Candidate Gurjar To File Papers On April 25

Representational Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate from Mandsaur Lok Sabha constituency, Dilip Singh Gurjar, is all set to file his nomination papers amidst high-profile support on Thursday. The nomination ceremony and public rally are scheduled for 11:45 am at Gandhi Square.

The event would witness the presence of esteemed leaders from the party including Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, state Congress president Jitu Patwari, former state Congress president Arun Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan.

The nomination rally aims to rally support for Gurjar, with various party factions, including Congress cells, NSUI, women, farmers and backward classes, expected to turn out in force.

The event also marks the reinstatement of 66 party leaders and workers who were expelled during the previous assembly elections. Security arrangements have been stepped up to ensure the smooth conduct of the event.

Madhya Pradesh: llegal Weapon Factory Unearthed; One Held, 25 Firearms Seized |

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In view of forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, SP Puneet Gehlot spearheaded a significant operation resulting in the dismantling of an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Khurmabad village in Sendhwa with the arrest of one person. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Balbir Singh Chawla engaged in the illicit sale and production of firearms.

Upon searching the premises, police recovered an assortment of firearms, including pistols and country-made weapons, along with manufacturing equipment and materials. The raid yielded a substantial seizure, including 13 country-made pistols, six pistols and live cartridges, totalling 25 firearms worth Rs 1.5 lakh.

The accused was taken into custody and a case under sections 25, 27, and 25 (1-AA) of the Arms Act was registered. The accused wouldábe takenáinto police remand after presenting before the court and interrogated regarding arms smugglers in his connection.

SP Gehlot commended the efforts of the police force and emphasised the ongoing commitment to combat illegal activities under Operation Prahar. Operation Prahar was launched to curb illegal activities like illicit liquor, gambling, betting, illegal weapons, and drugs. Police have intensified efforts to combat illegal arms tradeáin the region.