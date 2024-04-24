MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CEO Anupam Rajan Meets Officials In Phase-3 Bound Gwalior-Chambal, Urges For Peaceful Voting

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Election Officer Anupam Raj held a meeting with the state and district election officials officials in phase-3 bound Gwalior on Wednesday. Eight seats including three from Gwalior-Chambal will go to polling on May 7.

The meeting focused on a comprehensive review of preparations for free, fair, and peaceful voting in the notorious Gwalior-Chambal region.

Chief Election Officer Anupam Rajan emphasised the significance of conducting independent, impartial, and peaceful voting during the gathering. Rajan also assured the implementation of additional security measures at highly sensitive polling centers to maintain the integrity of the voting process.

Read Also Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leaves Many Seats To Mercy Of God

Before the meeting, speaking to the media, Anupam Rajan also provided insights into the ongoing efforts to encourage voter participation in the region. He highlighted the implementation of several awareness campaigns across different areas aimed at motivating and educating people about the importance of voting. Rajan emphasised the significance of these campaigns in ensuring maximum voter turnout on May 7.

Furthermore, Rajan mentioned that similar meetings are being conducted in various cities to oversee and coordinate preparations and arrangements for the upcoming voting process.

Read Also Person Above 70 Including Transgender Will Get Health Cover Of 5 Lakh, Says JP Nadda In Rewa

Also present at the meeting were Commissioners, Inspector Generals, and Deputy Inspector Generals from both the Gwalior and Chambal regions. Before the meeting commenced, all officials were administered the oath of impartiality and dedication to their duties.

The meeting focused on a comprehensive review of preparations for free, fair, and peaceful voting. Rajan urged every voter to responsibly vote and exercise their democratic right on May 7.