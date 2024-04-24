MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Candidate Bhuria Files Papers Amidst High-Profile Support

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate from Jhabua-Ratlam Lok Sabha constituency, Kantilal Bhuria, on Wednesday, filed his nomination papers amidst high-profile support. The nomination ceremony, held at the collector's office in Jhabua, witnessed the presence of prominent leaders like MPCC president Jitu Patwari, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, former home minister Bala Bachchan and state co-in-charge Sanjay Dutt.

Bhuria received overwhelming support from party members and supporters after which a mass general meeting was organised at bus stand. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as supporters from Alirajpur, and Ratlam also thronged the meeting.

Patwari emphasised Bhuria's decades-long commitment to the region's progress and denounced the BJP's divisive tactics. Congress candidate Kantilal Bhuria vowed to continue serving beyond elections.

The meeting showcased the party's grassroots strength and unwavering commitment to democratic principles. Congress is committed to overall development of farmers, labourers, women and youth. District panchayat president Sonal Bhabar and Harsh Vijay Gehlot were also present.

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Expelled Congress Leaders Reinstated

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has reinstated its leaders who were expelled during assembly elections, citing the imperative of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After a period of expulsion, Anil Shukla, Ramesh Pathak, Kuldeep Singh Parihar, and Pankaj Shukla, prominent figures in Alot's political landscape, have been welcomed back into the party by Congress state president Jitu Patwari.

The expulsion stemmed from their allegiance to independent candidate Premchand Guddu over Congress nominee Manoj Chawla. However, with Lok Sabha elections looming, the party is making efforts to solidify its ranks in Alot.

These leaders, known for their allegiance to Guddu, have been strategically reintegrated into the party, aiming to fortify the party stance in the upcoming electoral battle between Congress candidate Mahesh Parmar and BJP's Anil Firoziya from Ujjain. Despite their reinstatement, the absence of Premchand Guddu's return to the party poses a significant question mark, underscoring the lingering internal dynamics within the Congress in Alot.