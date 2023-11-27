 MP: Lightning Kills 3 In Dhar Amid First Rain Of The Season
The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert, predicting heavy showers, hail and gusty winds in various parts of the state over the next 24 hours.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): As state witnessed season's first rain on intervening night of Sunday and Monday, three persons got struck by the lightning and died in different villages in Dhar, police said.

Barwani and Jhabua in the state received showers on Sunday, while lightning and thunder were reported from Indore and Ujjain divisions due to western disturbances.

According to the information, two persons from Karaundiya village died due to sudden lightning while standing under a tree to save themselves from heavy rain. Upon receiving information from the villagers, the police reached the spot, prepared a Panchnama and sent the bodies to hospital for autopsy.

In another incident, a 22-year-old person hailing from Amjhera village died due to lightning while standing under a tree. The deceased was identified as Deepak Rathod. The police have sent the body to the hospital for post-mortem. Police have cordoned off the road and are investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, due to the weather change, day temperature has gone down a bit in many parts of the state. Mercury would dip after the cloudy weather is likely to clear from Tuesday.

