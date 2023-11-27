MP: Abandoned Newborn Found In Sardarpur, Admitted To ICU

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified woman abandoned a newborn in a plastic bag in a courtyard on Sunday night in Dattigaon village. The discovery was made when a local woman, Pachuri Bai, heard the cries of the infant. She immediately informed her nephew Akhilesh and together they reported the finding to the police.

The newborn, estimated to be 8 to 10 days old, is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Dhar. Dr Ritesh Patidar from the hospital reported that although the baby was in critical condition upon arrival from the Community Health Center (CHC) in Sardarpur, there has been improvement in the newborn's health as of Monday.

Rajgarh police station in-charge Sanjay Rawat, stated that a case has been registered against two unknown individuals who abandoned the child. The police are actively investigating the matter to identify and apprehend the responsible parties.

This incident sheds light on the critical issue of child abandonment, emphasising the need for community awareness and support to ensure the well-being and safety of vulnerable infants. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in the ongoing investigation.

Notably, few months back, a newborn girl was found abandoned in bushes of Soniyana village under Jeeran tehsil in Neemuch district on Friday. Police believe that she was dumped by her mother or father hours after birth.