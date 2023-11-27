 MP: Abandoned Newborn Found In Sardarpur, Admitted To ICU
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Abandoned Newborn Found In Sardarpur, Admitted To ICU

MP: Abandoned Newborn Found In Sardarpur, Admitted To ICU

The discovery was made when a local woman, Pachuri Bai, heard the cries of the infant.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, November 27, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
article-image

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified woman abandoned a newborn in a plastic bag in a courtyard on Sunday night in Dattigaon village. The discovery was made when a local woman, Pachuri Bai, heard the cries of the infant. She immediately informed her nephew Akhilesh and together they reported the finding to the police.

The newborn, estimated to be 8 to 10 days old, is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Dhar. Dr Ritesh Patidar from the hospital reported that although the baby was in critical condition upon arrival from the Community Health Center (CHC) in Sardarpur, there has been improvement in the newborn's health as of Monday.

Read Also
MP: Bhopal Youth Robbed In Auto-Rickshaw (WATCH); 1 Dead & 3 Injured In Horrific Accident In...
article-image

Rajgarh police station in-charge Sanjay Rawat, stated that a case has been registered against two unknown individuals who abandoned the child. The police are actively investigating the matter to identify and apprehend the responsible parties.

This incident sheds light on the critical issue of child abandonment, emphasising the need for community awareness and support to ensure the well-being and safety of vulnerable infants. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to aid in the ongoing investigation.

Read Also
MP: 1 Lakh Devotees Take Holy Dip In Narmada On Kartik Purnima; 1.5 Lakh More Expected In...
article-image

Notably, few months back, a newborn girl was found abandoned in bushes of Soniyana village under Jeeran tehsil in Neemuch district on Friday. Police believe that she was dumped by her mother or father hours after birth.

Read Also
Indore: Class 4 Boys Prick Mate 100 Times With Compass; Suspended
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Abandoned Newborn Found In Sardarpur, Admitted To ICU

MP: Abandoned Newborn Found In Sardarpur, Admitted To ICU

MP: Leopard Attacks Cowshed In Barwani, Kills 3 Calves

MP: Leopard Attacks Cowshed In Barwani, Kills 3 Calves

MP Shocker: Man Thrashes Cow & Calf To Death After Cattle Enter His House In Chhindwara

MP Shocker: Man Thrashes Cow & Calf To Death After Cattle Enter His House In Chhindwara

Indore: Distressed, Youth Consumes Acid After Being Diagnosed With TB, Dies

Indore: Distressed, Youth Consumes Acid After Being Diagnosed With TB, Dies

MP Weather Update: Temperature Drops, Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely To Continue Across State

MP Weather Update: Temperature Drops, Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely To Continue Across State