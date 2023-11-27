MP Weather Update: Temperature Drops, Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely To Continue Across State

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intense chill greeted Bhopal and other cities of the state along with rain on Monday morning. The weather in Bhopal was cloudy after the city experienced rain on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

However, the night temperature recorded a rise of 2.7 degrees Celsius and settled at 16.6 degrees. Explaining the reason behind this, meteorologists said that the temperature increased due to cloud cover.

According to the met office, light to moderate and heavy rainfall at some places is likely to occur across the state on Monday.

'Western disturbance active since Sunday'

"Western Disturbance was active from Sunday and a cycle circulation was also formed from the centre part of Northern Madhya Pradesh. Besides, a trough line was formed and moisture was also arriving from the Arabian Sea, due to which most part of the state and Western Madhya Pradesh recorded rainfall. Heavy rainfall was also recorded at many places in the state," said Ashfaq Hussain, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

He went on to say that five locations in the Alirajpur district, nine locations in Barwani, three locations in Jhabua, and six locations in the Khargone district had experienced high rainfall.

Khargone recorded 84mm rainfall while Indore recorded 50.1mm rainfall and Ratlam recorded 47.0mm rainfall. Similarly, Khandwa recorded 45mm rainfall, Ujjain 31.0mm, Narmadapuram 10.2mm, Betul 8.2mm, Bhopal 6.0mm and Pachmarhi recorded 2.4mm rainfall.

While Bhopal’s night temperature saw a rise, Indore’s night temperature fell to 14.6 degree Celsius after a drop of 4.0 degree Celsius.

Temperature to further drop from Nov 30

These rains can be attributed to two weather systems. One of them being a trough extending from North Pakistan to Northeast Arabian Sea across west Rajasthan and Gujarat. Another trough is extending from Southeast Arabian sea to North Maharashtra coast. The combined effect of these weather systems will result in heavy showers over many parts of North Maharashtra and Southwest Madhya Pradesh.

In addition, IMD has said that another western disturbance is probably going to happen on November 30, which would cause northern winds to come and maybe record low temperatures. It is anticipated that the state's level of cold will rise if the temperature dips after that.