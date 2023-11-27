MP: Uma Bharti Hits Out At Govt Over Patwari's 'Murder' By Sand Mafia, Calls It 'Blot On State'

Uma Bharti |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Uma Bharti has, once, again, openly criticised Shivraj-government as she expressed concern over patwari's death by a sand mafia in Shahdol.

Taking to X on Monday, she called the murder of a government officer "a blot and shame on the state, society and administration". Bharti has demanded stern action against the culprits.

Notably, a retired army person cum Patwari Prasanna Singh was run over by the driver of a tractor trolley when he tried to stop the sand laden vehicle during mid night of Saturday. The victim, along with some other patwari had gone to check the illegal sand mining in Biohari.

शहडोल के ब्यौहारी में खनन माफिया द्वारा अवैध खनन रोकने के कारण एक सरकारी कर्मचारी की हत्या, मध्य प्रदेश की सारी व्यवस्था समाज, शासन, प्रशासन सबके लिए कलंक एवं शर्मनाक है, अपराधियों पर कठोरतम कार्यवाही हो। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) November 27, 2023

Even though cops have arrested the culprit tractor driver and tractor owner but this sensational incident has once again exposed the threat of sand mining ruling the roost in Shahdol and some other parts of state including Chambal basin, Narmada basin etc.

The first major incident occurred in year 2012 when sand mafia ran over tractor trolley on IPS officer Narendra Kumar in Morena. The other incidents involving the sand mining mafia had also occurred later, sometimes, government officials have to run away from the scene to save their lives as sand mining mafia tries to run the vehicle in high speed on seeing the checking.