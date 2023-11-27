Indore: On-The-Run Cook From Rajasthan Arrested | Pixabay/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An on-the-run theft accused was arrested by the police from Rajasthan on Sunday. He is a cook and had stolen goods from his owner’s place two years ago. The police called him to the city on the pretext of giving him a contract for preparing food for a function and arrested him.

According to the police, Jitu alias Jitendra Meena, a resident of Karoli was booked for stealing cashews, cooking oil boxes and two gas cylinders from his owner's place two years ago. Since then, he was on the run and the police had announced a bounty of Rs 5,000 on his arrest.

The police had raided many places in search of the accused and found out that he was in Rajasthan. Somehow, constables Roshan Yadav, Bhola Yadav and Vikas Sisodiya managed to contact him.

They told the accused that they wanted to give him a contract for preparing food for a marriage function and told him to come and collect advance money.

The accused took the bait and met them leading to his being caught. Police have also recovered some stolen goods from him and further investigation is on into the case.